Financial Partners Group Inc Has $647,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,920,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,315,000 after purchasing an additional 116,243 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.13. The stock had a trading volume of 719,269 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

