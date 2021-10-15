Financial Partners Group Inc Has $994,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $699,000. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.28. 6,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,093. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.57 and a fifty-two week high of $104.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

