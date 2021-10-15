Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.04

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.04 and traded as high as $38.94. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $38.93, with a volume of 51,499,937 shares traded.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.04.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,788,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,267,025,000 after buying an additional 2,856,505 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 90.0% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,165,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,934,000 after buying an additional 10,974,481 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $658,924,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 309.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,082,000 after buying an additional 13,450,000 shares during the period. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $490,079,000.
Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile
(NYSEARCA:XLF
)
The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.
