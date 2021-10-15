First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc., formerly knonw as THL Credit Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a market perform rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FCRD opened at $4.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $140.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $4.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 108.62% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCRD. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 852,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 481,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.95% of the company’s stock.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

