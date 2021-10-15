First Foundation Advisors Has $18.29 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $18,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.10. The stock had a trading volume of 75,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,173,765. The company has a market cap of $179.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.48 and a 200 day moving average of $189.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $141.33 and a 1 year high of $200.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Summit Redstone lowered Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.27.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

