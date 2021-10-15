First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) PT Raised to C$13.25

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.54.

Shares of TSE:FR opened at C$15.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 34.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.11. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of C$12.56 and a 1 year high of C$30.75.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$189.31 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.5299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman sold 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.63, for a total transaction of C$78,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,706,796. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$484,800. Insiders purchased a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $94,640 over the last three months.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

