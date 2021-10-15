First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) PT Raised to C$13.25

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.90% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.54.
Shares of TSE:FR opened at C$15.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 34.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.11. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of C$12.56 and a 1 year high of C$30.75.
In other news, Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman sold 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.63, for a total transaction of C$78,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,706,796. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$484,800. Insiders purchased a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $94,640 over the last three months.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?
