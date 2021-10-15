First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Stock Price Up 7.6%

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF)’s share price rose 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 316,935 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 711,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on First Mining Gold from C$1.20 to C$1.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30.

First Mining Gold Corp. operates as a mineral property holding company, which engages in acquiring mineral assets. It focuses on the Hope Brook, Goldlund, Springpole, Cameron, Pickle Crow, Duparquet, PITT and Duquesne Gold projects in Canada. The firm also holds interest on the Turquoise Canyon, the Sonora, Oaxaca, Durango, and Nayarit projects in Mexico.

