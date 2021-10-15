First Republic Bank (FRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 27th

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th.

First Republic Bank has raised its dividend by 17.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Republic Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 11.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Republic Bank to earn $7.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $210.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.57. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $120.03 and a one year high of $210.82.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.42.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.