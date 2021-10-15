First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Purchased by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,035 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,068,012,000 after buying an additional 616,118 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 605,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,036,000 after buying an additional 467,205 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1,860.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 442,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,805,000 after buying an additional 420,029 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,001,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,834,000 after buying an additional 297,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,879,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,340,000 after purchasing an additional 271,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.42.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $120.03 and a 1-year high of $210.82.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

