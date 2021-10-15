FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 36.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 34.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FE shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

NYSE FE opened at $36.52 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $39.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

