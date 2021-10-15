Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,700 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the September 15th total of 6,889,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,468,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCUUF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,942. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52. Fission Uranium has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.96. The company has a market cap of $569.37 million, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 20.37 and a current ratio of 20.37.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCUUF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Fission Uranium from C$0.80 to C$1.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Fission Uranium from $0.80 to $1.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fission Uranium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. The firm’s projects include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

