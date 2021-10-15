Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five Star Quality Care, Inc. is in the business of leasing and operating senior living facilities, including senior apartments, assisted living facilities, congregate communities and nursing homes. “

FVE stock opened at $4.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $128.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.63 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.18. Five Star Senior Living has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.31). Five Star Senior Living had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $258.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.74 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Star Senior Living will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 401,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 268,154 shares during the period. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile

Five Star Senior Living, Inc engages in the senior living operations. It operates through the following segments: Senior Living Communities & Rehabilitation and Wellness. The Senior Living Communities segment owns account or manages the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities that are subject to centralized oversight, and provide housing and services to elderly residents.

