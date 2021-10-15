Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Holdings Raised by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Five9 were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIVN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 454.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Five9 during the first quarter worth $78,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 249.4% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 150.0% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities raised Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.77.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 550 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total transaction of $104,406.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,955 shares in the company, valued at $15,557,517.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,773. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FIVN opened at $155.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.53 and a beta of 0.48. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.32 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.12.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

