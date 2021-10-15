Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Short Interest Update

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 490.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 310,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.11.

About Flexpoint Sensor Systems

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of bend sensor technology and products. It also supplies thin film sensing technology to automotive, medical, industrial controls, and consumer products industries. Its products include bend sensor, USB bend sensor kit, USB glove kit, and Flexpoint BSV software.

