Fmr LLC Acquires 3,339,889 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,905,130 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,339,889 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.19% of R1 RCM worth $198,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 7.0% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 336,596 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at $6,859,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 117.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 82,040 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 44,344 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,826 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $49,503,000 after acquiring an additional 270,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 8,502.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,454 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 140,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.47. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 49.25%. The business had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. R1 RCM’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

RCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $708,225.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.