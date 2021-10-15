Fmr LLC Acquires 52,443 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Fmr LLC increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,056,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 52,443 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.37% of Ecolab worth $217,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Ecolab by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,196,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,341,000 after buying an additional 617,083 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ecolab by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $981,228,000 after buying an additional 552,683 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,240,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ecolab by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,738,000 after buying an additional 311,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,980,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.45.

ECL opened at $219.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $231.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 60.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.89.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

