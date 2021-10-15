Fmr LLC Boosts Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,847,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 852,376 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 3.15% of Harley-Davidson worth $222,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 389.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,883 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 235,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after acquiring an additional 157,635 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,466,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HOG opened at $37.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average is $42.78. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Edward Jones downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.16.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

