Fmr LLC Buys 4,325,969 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,590,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,325,969 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 8.10% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $206,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 527,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 50,165 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 25.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,560,000 after acquiring an additional 352,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $86,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 154,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $2,003,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 515,420 shares of company stock worth $6,492,412 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LBRT opened at $14.82 on Friday. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.17). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $581.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.42 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.41.

Liberty Oilfield Services Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

