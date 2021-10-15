Fmr LLC Has $220.38 Million Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,150,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532,905 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $220,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. 55.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LBTYK shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

LBTYK stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.47.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 79.83% and a return on equity of 10.05%.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

