Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,255,399 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,056 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $218,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 227.1% in the first quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 25,690 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 186.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 321,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,323,000 after buying an additional 209,464 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 17.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,693.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VMC opened at $176.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $131.36 and a 52-week high of $194.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.85.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

