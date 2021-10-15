Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Focus Financial Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $58.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 421.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at $109,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

