Focus Universal (OTCMKTS:FCUV) Trading Up 7.7%

Focus Universal Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCUV) was up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $8.84. Approximately 1,280,823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,883,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41.

Focus Universal (OTCMKTS:FCUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter.

Focus Universal, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of universal smart devices. Its technology features a Universal Smart Instrumentation Platform (USIP), a hardware and software integration platform that provides solutions for embedded design, industrial control and monitoring. It also offers Ubiquitor, universal smart controller, and sensors.

