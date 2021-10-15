Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Receives $60.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMTX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 17.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,827,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,055,000 after acquiring an additional 857,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 24.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,289,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,176,000 after buying an additional 654,826 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 16.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,120,000 after buying an additional 302,780 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 4,720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,254,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $4,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMTX traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.09. 245,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of -0.27. Forma Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average is $24.98.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

