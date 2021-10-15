Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Down to $4.64

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.64, but opened at $4.53. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 62,992 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $120.53 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 25,635 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,415,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,861,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 309.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,160 shares in the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.