Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,008,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 115,160 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.29% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $100,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2,392.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter valued at $181,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $161,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $40,169.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,700 in the last three months. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $43.91 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

