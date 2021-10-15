Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 38.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,004 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $95,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 61.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 357.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

CABO opened at $1,772.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,951.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,872.97. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $1,674.35 and a one year high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.09 by $5.59. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 53.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.72%.

CABO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,176.86.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,098.49, for a total value of $738,668.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,844,155.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,811.00, for a total value of $595,819.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,475 shares of company stock worth $13,192,659. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

