Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,826,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925,947 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.16% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $83,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 164,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 91,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 45,539 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 125,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 300.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLJP opened at $30.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.33. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $25.64 and a 52-week high of $32.53.

