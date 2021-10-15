Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,873,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 633,195 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $119,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,615 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $1,597,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

MRVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $37.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.35. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion and a PE ratio of 22.16. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.49 million. The company’s revenue was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

