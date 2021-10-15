Franklin Resources Inc. Has $87.94 Million Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,280,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 705,578 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 3.18% of Columbia Banking System worth $87,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,537,000 after purchasing an additional 59,074 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,813,000 after purchasing an additional 152,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $34.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.08. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 11th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 55.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

