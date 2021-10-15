Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 209,435 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,021,507 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 209,435 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $107,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the second quarter worth about $495,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Rogers Communications by 134.3% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 38,536 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 22,092 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the second quarter worth about $437,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Rogers Communications by 6.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Rogers Communications by 2.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,944,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $287,734,000 after buying an additional 137,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

RCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities initiated coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.56.

NYSE RCI opened at $48.53 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.3974 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

