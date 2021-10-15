Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 847,000 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the September 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 370,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other news, Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total transaction of $804,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freedom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Freedom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Freedom by 10,469.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 206,139 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Freedom by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 61,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freedom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. 4.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Freedom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRHC traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.13. 8,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,051. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Freedom has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $68.80.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $124.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.80 million. Freedom had a return on equity of 67.42% and a net margin of 40.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freedom will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

