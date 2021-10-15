Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontier Group Holdings Inc. operates family aircraft. Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

ULCC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.61 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. Frontier Group has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.17 million. The business’s revenue was up 183.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontier Group news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $33,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 71,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $1,177,818.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,878.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULCC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,481,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,435,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,565,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $954,000. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

