Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fuchs Petrolub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

FUPBY stock opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

