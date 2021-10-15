Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,043 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,259 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 59.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 119,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 44,591 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 26.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 333,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 69,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FULT. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

FULT opened at $16.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average is $16.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $214.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

