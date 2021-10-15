FY2021 Earnings Forecast for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ArcelorMittal in a report released on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $13.45 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s FY2022 earnings at $9.69 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.97.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.61.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 91.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 23,754,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $737,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345,002 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,724,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,755 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,943,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,669,000 after purchasing an additional 68,890 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 29.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,283,000 after purchasing an additional 371,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

