FY2021 EPS Estimates for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Increased by Analyst

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Black Stone Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.25 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BSM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.85.

BSM opened at $12.50 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 1.56.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.84 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.21%.

In related news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $74,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after buying an additional 918,817 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,191,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,806,000 after buying an additional 29,083 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,706,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 461,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 277,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 437,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 91,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

