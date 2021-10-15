FY2021 EPS Estimates for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.61 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s FY2022 earnings at $5.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

LVMUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.00.

OTCMKTS:LVMUY opened at $154.65 on Thursday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $168.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.60 and a 200-day moving average of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $390.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.61 and a beta of 0.84.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

