FY2021 EPS Estimates for Radian Group Inc. Increased by B. Riley (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Radian Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.80. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Radian Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $24.28 on Thursday. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $291.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.20 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $76,025.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $336,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Radian Group by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

