FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cytokinetics, Incorporated Increased by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) – Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cytokinetics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.86) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.98). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 million.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $38.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.11. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,275 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 421,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Cragg sold 7,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $265,974.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,150 shares of company stock worth $1,357,291. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.