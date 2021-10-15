FY2022 EPS Estimates for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Victory Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the company will earn $4.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.80.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $221.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.27 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 29.75%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $37.07.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.17%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

