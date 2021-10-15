FY2023 Earnings Forecast for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WisdomTree Investments in a report released on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.39 per share for the year.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.82.

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $855.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.56 and a beta of 1.81. WisdomTree Investments has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. WisdomTree Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 259.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $59,041.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.