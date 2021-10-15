FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.18.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 13.89%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average of $17.59. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $18.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter worth $39,230,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,100.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,270,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,545 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 474.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,292,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,013 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter worth $17,533,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter worth $8,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.90%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.