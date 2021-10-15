GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Has $6.19 Million Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. decreased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $674,000. Natixis raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 46,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 26,656 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $524,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 64,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.46. 29,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,073. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.18. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.65 and a 12 month high of $67.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on KKR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.90.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

