GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $1.16 Million in Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units (NASDAQ:GPCOU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units (NASDAQ:GPCOU) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 115,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units in the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units during the second quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units during the second quarter worth approximately $2,012,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units during the second quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,525,000.

NASDAQ GPCOU remained flat at $$10.55 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38. Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

