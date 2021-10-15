GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $1.91 Million in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 196,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.65% of Tastemaker Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,241,000. Knott David M acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,948,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Tastemaker Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.82 during trading on Friday. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,344. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

