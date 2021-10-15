Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 23,222 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,131,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,222 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.50% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $52,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at $263,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 48.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 119,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,087,000 after purchasing an additional 197,908 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 167.1% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 142,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 88,975 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSXMK traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.04. 12,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,131. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $33.77 and a one year high of $50.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.09.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

