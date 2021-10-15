Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 0.7% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $112,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.92.

PYPL traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $268.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,357,368. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $315.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.52, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.81 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

