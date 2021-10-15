Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.23% of WEC Energy Group worth $65,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 29,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $90.17. 52,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,987. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.61. The company has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

