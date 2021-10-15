Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 3,824 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,824 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $49,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $5,688,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.57. 21,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,946. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.94 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.96.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

