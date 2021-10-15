Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.50 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

GLPEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 96.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

